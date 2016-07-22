Celebrity sunglasses round up

Gigi Hadid works a half pair of sunglasses from Le Specs x Adam Selman with bronzed lids and a power lip - proving that a white tee and jeans can be dressed up with the right accessory. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks uber polished in a monochrome look with fierce black sunnies.

Rita Ora rocks 70s aviators with her all yellow ensemble.

Olivia Palermo loves a statement shade and these mirrored Fendi ones are no exception! 

Diane Kruger opts for mannish circle shades that work well with 'borrowed from the boyfriend' Hawaiian shirt.

Kiernan Shipka sports a round/cateye hybrid in these bronze Fendi beauties. 

Zoe Kravitz rocks a checkerboard pair of frames with an oversized tee and lust-worthy Saint Laurent bag.

Kendall Jenner sports a classic pair of round Ray-Bans with a Western style suede jacket. 

Rachel Zoe is renowned for her bug-eye sunnies - we love this round tortoiseshell pair.

Alexa Chung pairs her vintage-look shirt with a pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses while in New York.

