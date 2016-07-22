10 reasons why Jaime King is our style crush

Making a takeaway look glamorous in this cherry and strawberry printed co-ord set and flats. 

Rocking a chiffon printed number at the Chateau Marmont.

Wearing Solace London in Las Vegas.

Working the pyjama trend in Roksanda teamed with gold sandals.

Jaime wearing Fendi at the Beverly Hills store.

Jamie wears a red cape over a black vest and black skinny jeans to present The Final Chapter in LA. 

In a burgundy skirt and jumper with her trusty black heels.

Wearing a black floral chiffon maxi dress to the Chan Luu boutique store opening in Santa Monica.

With her son, James Knight, wearing a red lace maxi after attending a charity function. 

Jaime rocking a bomber, slip dress and Celine trainers at a store launch in Los Angeles.

