10 reasons why Jaime King is our style crush by hellofashion.com / 22 July 2016 Making a takeaway look glamorous in this cherry and strawberry printed co-ord set and flats. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Rocking a chiffon printed number at the Chateau Marmont.Photo: © Getty Images Wearing Solace London in Las Vegas.Photo: © Getty Images Working the pyjama trend in Roksanda teamed with gold sandals.Photo: © Getty Images Jaime wearing Fendi at the Beverly Hills store.Photo: © Getty Images Jamie wears a red cape over a black vest and black skinny jeans to present The Final Chapter in LA. Photo: © Getty Images In a burgundy skirt and jumper with her trusty black heels. Photo: © Getty Images Wearing a black floral chiffon maxi dress to the Chan Luu boutique store opening in Santa Monica.Photo: © Getty Images With her son, James Knight, wearing a red lace maxi after attending a charity function. Photo: © Getty Images Jaime rocking a bomber, slip dress and Celine trainers at a store launch in Los Angeles.Photo: © Getty Images