Best dressed celebrities of the week

Olivia Palermo looks chic in all white with mirrored Fendi sunglasses in NYC.

Cara Delevingne shows off her freshly chopped bob wearing Dsquared2 sequin camo trousers.

Pixie Lott wears a cute Temperley London co-ord set out and about in London.

Alexa Chung epitomizes off-duty cool in jeans, espadrilles and a printed shirt in New York. 

Mila Kunis wearing Goldsign jeans and a smock top to accommodate her baby bump. 

Alicia Vikander rocks a cut-out sundress in New York City. 

Zoe Saldana wears Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci at the Star Trek premiere. 

Rita Ora wearing a deconstructed pinstripe suit while out and about in New York.

Blake Lively continues to give us a masterclass in maternity dressing in a Lindsey Thornburg dress and Chanel clutch.

Bond girl Naomie Harris in a Self Portrait dress and Christian Louboutin heels. 

Emma Roberts rocks a velvet choker dress at an MTV party.

Rachel Bilson wears a summer peasant dress from Target with Chanel bag. 

Georgia May Jagger gives us shoe envy in red heels with a sheer black dress at a Thomas Sabo event. 

Camilla Belle wearing Marc Jacobs.

Blogger Camille Charriere wears Club Monaco in London. 

