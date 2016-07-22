Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 22 July 2016 Olivia Palermo looks chic in all white with mirrored Fendi sunglasses in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Cara Delevingne shows off her freshly chopped bob wearing Dsquared2 sequin camo trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Pixie Lott wears a cute Temperley London co-ord set out and about in London. Photo: © Getty Images Alexa Chung epitomizes off-duty cool in jeans, espadrilles and a printed shirt in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Mila Kunis wearing Goldsign jeans and a smock top to accommodate her baby bump. Photo: © Getty Images Alicia Vikander rocks a cut-out sundress in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Zoe Saldana wears Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci at the Star Trek premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Rita Ora wearing a deconstructed pinstripe suit while out and about in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Blake Lively continues to give us a masterclass in maternity dressing in a Lindsey Thornburg dress and Chanel clutch. Photo: © Getty Images Bond girl Naomie Harris in a Self Portrait dress and Christian Louboutin heels. Photo: © Getty Images Emma Roberts rocks a velvet choker dress at an MTV party. Photo: © Getty Images Rachel Bilson wears a summer peasant dress from Target with Chanel bag. Photo: © Getty Images Georgia May Jagger gives us shoe envy in red heels with a sheer black dress at a Thomas Sabo event. Photo: © Getty Images Camilla Belle wearing Marc Jacobs. Photo: © Getty Images Blogger Camille Charriere wears Club Monaco in London. Photo: © Getty Images