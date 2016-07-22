Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 22 July 2016 Queen Elizabeth wore a pretty green floral dress as she awarded James Dyson the Insignia of the Member of the Order of Merit at a private audience at Buckingham Palace. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion news Royal style Princess Sofia looked simple yet trendy in a pair of white jeans with a bright blue blouse during the Swedish Royal Family portrait. Photo: © Rex Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked elegant in a timeless cream lace dress as she celebrated Belgian National Day. Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in this summery floral print dress while attending the The Frost family final Summer Party in aid of the Miles Frost Fund in partnership with the British Heart Foundation. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Victoria smiled wearing a beautiful green and pink patterned midi skirt with a matching pale pink blouse while holding her baby son, Prince Oscar. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia of Spain stole the show in this stylish, pale cream dress with a bold flower print at the National Fashion Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked stunning in a butterfly print white frock while accompanying King Philippe to a Royal Visit to the 'Fete au parc' celebrations on the Belgian National Day in Brussells. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Madeleine looked casual yet stylish in a bird print teal blouse while holding her daughter, the adorable Princess Leonore. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia of Spain looked smart and demure in plain tapered black trousers and an embellished silver and black blouse as she attended a Scholarship Europe event at the University Francisco de Vitoria in Madrid with her husband, King Felipe VI. Photo: © Rex