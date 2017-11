Not just for the bedroom, a silky slip can be worn for day too. Take tips from these savvy celebs on how to maximize your negligee as outerwear. Whether its with trainers for a boyish scruffy look, or even layered over a tee, it's the dress du jour.

Alexa Chung pairs her cerise NK iMode with black Converse to take it out of nightie territory.

Photo: Photo: © Getty Images