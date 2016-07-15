The best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-546620016

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-546596218

Laura Whitmore.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-546652548

Emma Roberts.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547090542

Blake Lively.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547175006

Nicole Richie.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547185342

Lais Ribeiro.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547188588

Kristen Stewart.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547341296

Laura Bailey.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547353378

Rita Ora.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547366062

Diane Kruger.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547396378

Zendaya.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547399018

Alicia Vikander.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547402236

Gigi Hadid.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547460386

AnnaLynne McCord.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547463188

Olivia Palermo.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-547465762

Kendall Jenner.

Photo: © Getty Images

 