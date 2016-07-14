Suits you! The celebs giving the boys a run for their money by hellofashion.com / 14 July 2016 Gigi Hadid wearing Thierry Mugler. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Alexa Chung wearing Gucci. Photo: © Getty Images Malin Akerman wearing Safiyaa. Photo: © Getty Images Allison Williams wearing Prabal Gurung. Photo: © Getty Images Lily Donaldson wearing Stella McCartney. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo wearing Stella McCartney. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya wearing Haider Ackermann. Photo: © Getty Images Georgia May Jagger wearing Gucci. Photo: © Getty Images Dree Hemingway wearing Coach. Photo: © Getty Images Louise Roe wearing Tamara Mellon. Photo: © Getty Images