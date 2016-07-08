Best dressed celebrities of the week

GettyImages-545225506

Chiara Ferragni wearing Louis Vuitton.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-544919818

Constance Jablonski wearing Isabel Marant. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545304704

Olivia Palermo wearing a Valentino dress, Roger Vivier flats and Westward Leaning sunglasses.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545055294

Sienna Miller wearing Burberry.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545146476

Alexa Chung wearing Alessandra Rich.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545159138

Irina Shayk wearing Givenchy.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545167338

Margot Robbie wearing Miu Miu.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545188232

Gigi Hadid wearing Danielle Guizio. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545222244

Laura Bailey wearing Chanel.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545224304

Immy Waterhouse wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545232436

Miroslava Duma.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545291894

Jenna Coleman wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545292324

Laura Whitmore wearing Tommy Hilfiger dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and a Kate Spade clutch.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545215426

Laura Jackson wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545292390

Toni Garrn wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545306048

Zoe Kravitz wearing Valentino.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545317750

Olivia Palermo wearing an Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo flats and Fendi sunglasses.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545468170

Karlie Kloss.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

sienna

Sienna Miller wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-545233616

Natalia Vodianova wearing Louis Vuitton.

Photo: © Getty Images

 