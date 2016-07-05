Shop the best wedding guest dresses!

by hellofashion.com /

Needleandthread.com-275

A smattering of floral sequin embellishment will be sure to turn the other guests heads. 

£275, needleandthread.com.

 

Read more about:
Anna-October-475-at-matches

Perfect for guests or even bridesmaids - and the ruffle front will hide any post dinner bloat! 

£475, Anna October at matchesfashion.com.

 

coast-stores.com-169

Stand out from a sea of pastels in this bright frock with oversized blooms.

£169, coast-stores.com.

 

Maje-280-at-net-a-porter

Dress up with gold heels and layers of jewellery; then pair with raffia wedges and a straw hat for holidaying after. We love a multi-tasker! 

£280, Maje at net-a-porter.com. 

 

Matildaandquinn.com-375

An expertly cut number that'll flatter no matter your age.

£375, matildaandquinn.com.

 

Mango-89.99

Channel retro boho vibes in this floaty piece. 

£89.99, mango.com. 

 

Oasis-68

A coral chiffon dress is a summer no-brainer (and will accentuate a tan). 

£68, oasis-stores.com.

 

Miss-Selfridge-55

Sashay across the dance floor after the 'I do's' in this cornflower blue plisse maxi dress. 

£55, missselfridge.com.

 

peter-pilotto-895-at-harveynichols-a.com

Blow the budget on this beautiful printed Peter Pilotto beauty. 

£895, Peter Pilotto at harveynichols.com.

 

Self-Portrait-340

Guipure lace, cute collar and panelling to flatter the figure make this a winning dress. 

£340, self-portrait-studio.com

 

Topshop.com-46

A little cut-away detail gives this floral maxi a sultry edge. 

£46, topshop.com.

 

Toga-580-at-matchesfashion

This ditsy floral satin dress may be a bit of a man repeller but we love it. 

£580, Toga at matchesfashion.com.

 

VERY-EXCLUSIVE-KEEPSAKE-BILLBOARD-DRESS-140

Show off that summer bod in a structured pencil midi. 

£140, Keepsake at veryexclusive.co.uk.

 

Reiss-245

Cut to flatter in a sugary shade with enough sleeve that you needn't worry about an overcoat.

£245, reiss.com.

 

Whistles-160

Pair this pansy printed dress with Mary-Janes to play up to its sixties silhouette. 

£160, whistles.com.

 