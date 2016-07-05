Shop the best wedding guest dresses! by hellofashion.com / 05 July 2016 A smattering of floral sequin embellishment will be sure to turn the other guests heads. £275, needleandthread.com. Read more about: Fashion news Shopping Perfect for guests or even bridesmaids - and the ruffle front will hide any post dinner bloat! £475, Anna October at matchesfashion.com. Stand out from a sea of pastels in this bright frock with oversized blooms. £169, coast-stores.com. Dress up with gold heels and layers of jewellery; then pair with raffia wedges and a straw hat for holidaying after. We love a multi-tasker! £280, Maje at net-a-porter.com. An expertly cut number that'll flatter no matter your age. £375, matildaandquinn.com. Channel retro boho vibes in this floaty piece. £89.99, mango.com. A coral chiffon dress is a summer no-brainer (and will accentuate a tan). £68, oasis-stores.com. Sashay across the dance floor after the 'I do's' in this cornflower blue plisse maxi dress. £55, missselfridge.com. Blow the budget on this beautiful printed Peter Pilotto beauty. £895, Peter Pilotto at harveynichols.com. Guipure lace, cute collar and panelling to flatter the figure make this a winning dress. £340, self-portrait-studio.com A little cut-away detail gives this floral maxi a sultry edge. £46, topshop.com. This ditsy floral satin dress may be a bit of a man repeller but we love it. £580, Toga at matchesfashion.com. Show off that summer bod in a structured pencil midi. £140, Keepsake at veryexclusive.co.uk. Cut to flatter in a sugary shade with enough sleeve that you needn't worry about an overcoat. £245, reiss.com. Pair this pansy printed dress with Mary-Janes to play up to its sixties silhouette. £160, whistles.com.