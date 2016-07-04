The 10 hottest ways to wear gingham by hellofashion.com / 04 July 2016 Alexa Chung wears a pink gingham frock from Harley Viera Newton's line HVN at the label's launch in New York. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Fashion news Street Style Harley Veira Newton channels Riviera chic with a straw tote and gingham sundress. Photo: © Getty Images Helena Bordon teams her checked mini with a cotton shirt and Dior accessories. Photo: © Getty Images DJ Mia Moretti wears checks on the front row. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner steps out in a co-ord set from her own 'Kendall + Kylie' range. Photo: © Rex Blogger and editor Pandora Sykes gives us a masterclass in how to expertly layer your gingham separates. Photo: © Getty Images Chloe Sevigny wears head-to-toe Miu Miu for a film screening in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Yoyo Cao rocks a full Gucci look whilst in Milan. Photo: © Getty Images Fashion influencer Jessie Bush matches her tote to her top while out and about in Sydney. Photo: © Getty Images Song of Style's Aimee Song teams a Dior look with a Louis Vuitton bag in Paris. Photo: © Getty Images