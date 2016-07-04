The 10 hottest ways to wear gingham

Alexa Chung wears a pink gingham frock from Harley Viera Newton's line HVN at the label's launch in New York. 

Harley Veira Newton channels Riviera chic with a straw tote and gingham sundress. 

Helena Bordon teams her checked mini with a cotton shirt and Dior accessories. 

DJ Mia Moretti wears checks on the front row. 

Kendall Jenner steps out in a co-ord set from her own 'Kendall + Kylie' range.

Blogger and editor Pandora Sykes gives us a masterclass in how to expertly layer your gingham separates. 

Chloe Sevigny wears head-to-toe Miu Miu for a film screening in New York. 

Yoyo Cao rocks a full Gucci look whilst in Milan. 

Fashion influencer Jessie Bush matches her tote to her top while out and about in Sydney. 

Song of Style's Aimee Song teams a Dior look with a Louis Vuitton bag in Paris. 

