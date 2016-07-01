Shop the designer sale edit

by hellofashion.com /

Valentino-343-was-490-at-stylebop.com

It might seem like a big splurge but think of the cost-per-wear. We guarantee you wont take these espadrilles off all summer. 

£343 was £490, Valentino at stylebop.com.

 

Vanessa-Bruno-301-was-430-at-farfetch

This hero embroidered bomber will look just as cute with jeans as it will summer dresses. 

£301 was £430, Vanessa Bruno at farfetch.com.

 

J.W.Anderson-283-was-405-matches

Victoriana blouses are going nowhere, snap up this ruffle bib fronted number now! 

£283 was £405, J.W.Anderson at matchesfashion.com.

 

MSGM-285-was-475-matches

Team this paisley boho frock with ankle boots and a floppy brimmed hat for those downpour days. 

£285 was £475, MSGM at matchesfashion.com.

 

Givenchy-180-was-600-at-harvey

Hello, hot mules! Channel Scandi style in these minimalist heels. 

£180 was £600, Givenchy at harveynichols.com.

 

Figue-317-was-529-at-stylebop

Sashay down the beach in this folk embroidered cotton kaftan. 

£317 was £529, Figue at stylebop.com.

 

Isabel-Marant-363-was-605-net

Bag an iconic piece of Isabel Marant - your wardrobe will thank you for it. 

£363 was £605, Isabel Marant at net-a-porter.com.

 

Chloe-504-was-840-net

Cross-body, colourful tassels and that perfect size...we're sold on this Chloe bag!

£504 was £840, Chloe at net-a-porter.com.

 

Stella-Mc-205-was-410-at-farfetch

A silky printed tee is a wardrobe fail safe - who wouldn't want to own a bit of Stella McCartney, too! 

£205 was £410, Stella McCartney at farfetch.com.

 

Elizabeth-and-James-39-was-160-Harvey-Nichols

Crescent moons in gold and diamonte that can be worn as a pair or will look just as good mismatched. 

£39 was £160, Elizabeth and James at harveynichols.com

 