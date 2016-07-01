Shop the designer sale edit by hellofashion.com / 01 July 2016 It might seem like a big splurge but think of the cost-per-wear. We guarantee you wont take these espadrilles off all summer. £343 was £490, Valentino at stylebop.com. Read more about: Fashion news Shopping This hero embroidered bomber will look just as cute with jeans as it will summer dresses. £301 was £430, Vanessa Bruno at farfetch.com. Victoriana blouses are going nowhere, snap up this ruffle bib fronted number now! £283 was £405, J.W.Anderson at matchesfashion.com. Team this paisley boho frock with ankle boots and a floppy brimmed hat for those downpour days. £285 was £475, MSGM at matchesfashion.com. Hello, hot mules! Channel Scandi style in these minimalist heels. £180 was £600, Givenchy at harveynichols.com. Sashay down the beach in this folk embroidered cotton kaftan. £317 was £529, Figue at stylebop.com. Bag an iconic piece of Isabel Marant - your wardrobe will thank you for it. £363 was £605, Isabel Marant at net-a-porter.com. Cross-body, colourful tassels and that perfect size...we're sold on this Chloe bag! £504 was £840, Chloe at net-a-porter.com. A silky printed tee is a wardrobe fail safe - who wouldn't want to own a bit of Stella McCartney, too! £205 was £410, Stella McCartney at farfetch.com. Crescent moons in gold and diamonte that can be worn as a pair or will look just as good mismatched. £39 was £160, Elizabeth and James at harveynichols.com