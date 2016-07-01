Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection is here - and we want it all

As the second collection of Beyoncé's activewear line Ivy Park launches in stores, we take a look at the pieces you need from her high summer collection...

Laser cut logo racer vest, £24.

 

Full length logo leggings, £25.

 

Short sleeve crop sweatshirt, £22.

 

Short sleeve crop sweatshirt, £22.

 

Sleeveless oversized logo hoodie, £32.

 

Drop armhole logo tank, £15.

 

Sheer ribbed vest, £16.

 

Cropped logo print hoodie, £32.

 

Colour block logo cropped sweatshirt, £32.

 

Sleeveless oversized logo hoodie, £32.

 

Colour block runner shorts, £18.

 

Cropped logo detail hoodie, £32.

 

Sleeveless logo body, £30.

 

Capri logo leggings, £22.

 

Cobalt seamless body, £26.

 