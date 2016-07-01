The 10 essentials to pack for your holiday by hellofashion.com / 01 July 2016 A cut out maxi in a sky blue hue will take you from day to night and is the perfect accompaniment to balmy cocktail evenings. £479, ayasilk.co.uk. Read more about: fashion news shopping Keep cool is a cotton peasant blouse, we love this red embroidered number teamed with cut-off denim shorts. £39, monsoon.co.uk. Bronze tinted sunnies will keep you looking chic whether you're headed for the beach or city break strolling. £19.99, mango.com. A fun sandal will add interest to any summer outfit - these colourful pom-pom ones tick all of the boxes. £49.99, zara.com. Pop on over a bikini as the ultimate poolside cover up, or to explore without having to worry about strap marks! £295, Miguelina at net-a-porter.com. Denim shorts are the uber versatile summer must-have, update yours this summer with this floral embroidered pair. £35, missselfridge.com A roomy straw tote will be a saviour at the airport and the beach for stashing all of your necessaries. £165, Sensi Studio at net-a-porter.com. The racerback straps, the adjustable tie-side briefs and the hippie Aztec print have us lusting over this multi-colour two-piece. £32, topshop.com. Give bronzed pins some extra inches in these gold ankle-tie wedges. £319, Michael Kors Collection at stylebop.com. Crochet is the hottest swimwear fabric to be seen in. Rock this one with shorts as a cute alternative to a vest to see you well into the evening. £160, She Made Me at net-a-porter.com.