The 10 essentials to pack for your holiday

by hellofashion.com /

Blue_Floral_Cage_Dress_0

A cut out maxi in a sky blue hue will take you from day to night and is the perfect accompaniment to balmy cocktail evenings. 

£479, ayasilk.co.uk.

 

Read more about:
Monsoon-39

Keep cool is a cotton peasant blouse, we love this red embroidered number teamed with cut-off denim shorts. 

£39, monsoon.co.uk.

 

Mango-19.99

Bronze tinted sunnies will keep you looking chic whether you're headed for the beach or city break strolling.

£19.99, mango.com.

 

Zara-49.99

A fun sandal will add interest to any summer outfit - these colourful pom-pom ones tick all of the boxes. 

£49.99, zara.com.

 

Miguelina-030216_0169

Pop on over a bikini as the ultimate poolside cover up, or to explore without having to worry about strap marks! 

£295, Miguelina at net-a-porter.com.

 

Miss-S-35

Denim shorts are the uber versatile summer must-have, update yours this summer with this floral embroidered pair. 

£35, missselfridge.com

 

722927_in_xl

A roomy straw tote will be a saviour at the airport and the beach for stashing all of your necessaries. 

£165, Sensi Studio at net-a-porter.com.

 

Topshop-32

The racerback straps, the adjustable tie-side briefs and the hippie Aztec print have us lusting over this multi-colour two-piece. 

£32, topshop.com.

 

MIchael-Kors-319-stylebop

Give bronzed pins some extra inches in these gold ankle-tie wedges.

£319, Michael Kors Collection at stylebop.com.

 

She-Made-Me-160

Crochet is the hottest swimwear fabric to be seen in. Rock this one with shorts as a cute alternative to a vest to see you well into the evening.

£160, She Made Me at net-a-porter.com.

 