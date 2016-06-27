The top 10 high street buys by hellofashion.com / 27 June 2016 The cold shoulder trend is going nowhere, this pretty paisley number will be your summer hero buy - trust us. £39, missselfridge.com. Read more about: Fashion news Shopping Add a little sparkle to your step with these sequin espadrilles. £18, asos.com. This go-with-everything clutch will double up a neat organiser for storing essentials inside your beach bag. £65, Whistles at johnlewis.com. Show off bronzed shoulders in this uber flattering white lace Bardot top. £69, coast-stores.com. Layer and stack with other delicate gold filigree bracelets. £15, uk.accessorize.com. The perfect breezy beach cover-up - pair with a bright pom-pom trimmed beach bag for extra impact. £35, oasis-stores.com. Putty pink, frilled hems, and office-friendly trousers that you'll still want to wear come the weekend. What's not to love? £55, warehouse.co.uk. Heels that fit like a ballet slipper, yes please! £59, topshop.com. Team with bare legs, a white cotton blouse and wrap-around sandals for a chic city break ensemble. £170, reiss.com Keep the sun (and humidity hair) at bay with this straw fedora. £17, stories.com.