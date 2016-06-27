The top 10 high street buys

by hellofashion.com /

Print-Cold-Shoulder-Dress,-39,-Miss-Selfridge

The cold shoulder trend is going nowhere, this pretty paisley number will be your summer hero buy - trust us. 

£39, missselfridge.com.

 

Read more about:
JOYFUL-Tie-Leg-Espadrilles,-18,-ASOS

Add a little sparkle to your step with these sequin espadrilles. 

£18, asos.com.

 

Rectangular-Snake-Wristlet,-65,-Whistles-at-John-Lewis

This go-with-everything clutch will double up a neat organiser for storing essentials inside your beach bag. 

£65, Whistles at johnlewis.com.

 

Lace-Bardot-Top,-69,-Coast

Show off bronzed shoulders in this uber flattering white lace Bardot top.

£69, coast-stores.com.

 

Orion-Stone-Coin-Friendship-Bracelet,-15,-Z-for-Accessorize

Layer and stack with other delicate gold filigree bracelets. 

£15, uk.accessorize.com.

 

Embroidered-Kaftan,-35,-Oasis

The perfect breezy beach cover-up - pair with a bright pom-pom trimmed beach bag for extra impact. 

£35, oasis-stores.com.

 

Frill-Hem-Trousers,-55,-Warehouse

Putty pink, frilled hems, and office-friendly trousers that you'll still want to wear come the weekend. What's not to love? 

£55, warehouse.co.uk.

 

JUNO-Soft-Glove-Mid-Shoes,-59,-Topshop

Heels that fit like a ballet slipper, yes please! 

£59, topshop.com.

 

Suede-Shorts-Tan,-170,-Reiss

Team with bare legs, a white cotton blouse and wrap-around sandals for a chic city break ensemble.

£170, reiss.com 

 

Straw-Fedora-Hat,-17,-Other-Stories

Keep the sun (and humidity hair) at bay with this straw fedora. 

£17, stories.com.

 