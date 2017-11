1. Take lots of options

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to sharing selfies with her 64.4 million Instagram followers, and for her the answer is simple – capture lots of photos so then you can edit it down to choose the right one.

"I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like," the 18-year-old once revealed. "Sometimes I regret putting one up if I find a better one later. I'm like damn, that's a better photo, but that's the only thing I regret."

Photo: © Instagram