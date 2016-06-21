Top 10 festival fashion essentials by hellofashion.com / 21 June 2016 Whether you're getting some last minute bits for Glastonbury, or planning your trip to Wireless or V, we've got your festival fashion survival kit covered... Read more about: Fashion News Festivals Glastonbury Arguably the most important piece in your festival kit, brave the mud in a pair of wellies. You can't go wrong with classic black Hunter boots. £90, hunterboots.com. Stash all your essentials in an easy-to-wear backpack. This rose gold Mi-Pac bag is practical and packs a fashion punch. £39.99, Mi-Pac at asos.com. Off-the-shoulder tops are everywhere this summer, and the perfect piece for an effortlessly stylish festival look. £25, riverisland.com. A festival favourite, and for good reason, every girl needs to pack a pair of denim shorts. We love these embroidered cut-offs, now on sale. £17.99, zara.com. Conceal any bad hair days with a classic fedora. Now £13.30, uk.accessorize.com. The floral crown has moved on and now the bandana is the festival accessory of choice. Whether you tie it in your hair or round your neck, this is one to add to your festival kit. £4.99, newlook.com. Don't let a downpour dampen your look. This jersey stripe rain mac will let you see out the showers in style. £45.00, topshop.com. Should the sun decide to come out to play, some cool sunglasses like these Ray-Ban round flash lenses are a must-have. £143.00, ray-ban.com. Versatile, easy-to-wear and 50% off, these dungaree shorts will complete your festival look. Now £14.99, hm.com. Layering will keep you warm when the sun goes down. This woven poncho is an easy piece to throw on and go. £24.99, hm.com.