Summer sales: the best buys from the high street by hellofashion.com / 16 June 2016 Topshop petitie retro floral tea dress This is the perfect girly summer dress. Easy to wear with sandals or in cooler weather with black tights and ankle boots. Available on topshop.com RRP: £42, Sale price: £22 Read more about: Fashion news Zara Topshop Zara skater dress with cut-out shoulders Simple yet pretty, this dress's cute out-out shoulders will give your casual holiday look that stylish edge. Available from zara.com RRP: £39.99, Sale price: £25.99 Dorothy Perkins petite ditsy bomber jacket Bomber jackets are THE wardrobe staple for this season, and thanks to British weather it's essential to have one to throw on other your summer dress! Available on dorothyperkins.com RRP: £25, Sales price £20 Miss Selfridge tie front playsuit Look pretty in pink with this Miss Selfridge playsuit. Available on missselfridge.com, RRP: £39, Sales price: £20 Zara contract lace Jacquard dress With a flattering cut, this white lacy dress is a must have for those hot summer afternoons. Available from zara.com RRP: £49.99, Sale price: £29.99 Topshop flower border wrap midi skirt Stick this skirt with a black cami or crop top and you're in business. It's casual elegance means it's great to wear for evening, but can also easily be dressed down for the day. Available on topshop.com RRP: £36, Sale price £20 Miss Selfridge Edie espadrille wrap shoe Forget flip flops and stick with the classic espadrilles, which are perfect for any beach-related plans! We especially love this pair's wrap around ties. Available on missselfridge.com RRP: £25, Sales price: £10 Zara floral embroidered skirt Perfect with a plain top and sandals, this statement skirt can be mixed and matched with pretty much anything! Available on zara.com RRP: £39.99 Sales price: £25.99 Topshop MOTO acid mom jeans Mom jeans are one of the hottest looks this season, and Topshop have them on sale! Available on topshop.com RRP: £40, Sale price: £20 H&M patterned dress Wear this dress with a cute pair of ankle boots and just like that, you have your look sorted! Add a black leather jacket if the weather is a little grim. Available on hm.com RRP: £19.99, Sale price £8 Zara crossover dress OWN that maxi dress look with this fantastic floral floor-length number from Zara. Match it up with sandals or some wedges for those summer nights. Available on zara.com RRP: £39.99 Sales price: £25.99 Mango draped wrap dress This navy dress is effortlessly glamorous, especially when accessorised with some gold jewellery. RRP: £29.99, Sales price: £19.99 Miss Selfridge broderie skirt shirt dress This gorgeous white dress will look perfect with a pair of sunglasses and wedges! Available on missselfridge.com RRP: £49, Sales price: £35 Zara flat leather sandals This casual sandals are effortlessly cute to pop with any dress or playsuit you fancy! Available on zara.com RRP: £19.99, Sales price £12.99 Zara halter neck jumpsuit Look smart and stylish in this black jumpsuit. Available on zara.com RRP: £25.99, Sale price: £19.99 Topshop denim dress Denim dresses are so easy to wear! When the weather is hot all it takes is a pair of slip ons and sunnies and just like that you have that great summer look! Available on topshop.com RRP: £40, Sales price: £22 Mango short cord jumpsuit This simple black jumpsuit is a wardrobe must have for the summer. Throw this on over that pesky sunburn and look effortlessly glam! Available on shop.mango.com RRP: £25.99, Sale price: £12.99 H&M playsuit This bargain playsuit is essential beachwear, and with it only being £6.49, it'd be rude not to! Available on hm.com RRP: £12.99, Sale price: £6.49 Miss Selfridge grey linen playsuit For anyone who loves their linen, forget your linen trousers and pick up this smart yet summerly playsuit! Available on missselfridge.com, RRP: £39, Sales price: £12 Flowy printed top Give your daywear a pretty edge with this halter neck top. Pair it up with plain jeans or shorts for a fabulous summer look. RRP: £25.99, Sales price: £14.99