Royal Ascot 2016: All the best outfits by hellofashion.com / 15 June 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress on Day 2. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Kate Style Ascot The Countess of Wessex on Day 2. Photo: © Rex Princess Mary of Denmark on Day 2. Photo: © Rex The Queen on Day 2. Photo: © Rex The Duchess of Cornwall on Day 2. Photo: © Getty Images Zara Phillips on Day 1. Photo: © Getty Images The Countess of Wessex on Day 1. Photo: © Rex Elizabeth Hurley. Photo: © Getty Images Victoria Pendleton. Lady Kitty Spencer. Photo: © Getty Images Ashley James. Photo: © Getty Images Anna Friel. Photo: © Getty Images Ashley Bensen. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Beatrice. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Eugenie. Photo: © Getty Images