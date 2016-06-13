All the best dresses from the Tony Awards 2016

by hellofashion.com /

a-tony-6a

A host of famous faces pulled out all the stops to attend the Tony Awards 2016 on Sunday night.

Jourdan Dunn looked stunning in a pale pink satin Zac Posen dress.

 

Read more about:
a-tony-4a

Jourdan Dunn.

 Photo: © Rex

a-tony-7a

Karolina Kurkova.

 

a-tony-1a

Alison Williams.

 Photo: © Rex

a-tony-2a

Cate Blanchett.

 Photo: © Rex

a-tony-5a

Joan Small.

 Photo: © Rex

a-tony-9a

Lupita Nyong'o.

 

a-tony-10a

Michelle Williams.

 

a-tony-11a

Saoirse Ronan.

 

a-tony-3a

Claire Danes.

 Photo: © Rex

a-tony-8a

Leona Lewis.

 