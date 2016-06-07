How to wear yellow: Celebrity style inspiration by hellofashion.com / 07 June 2016 Whether it's powder pale, bright canary or rich mustard, shades of yellow are taking over. So we've looked to the stars to give us some inspiration for wearing this sunshine hue... Read more about: Fashion news Red carpet Trends Victoria Beckham adds a punchy colour pop to tailored separates with a mustard-toned trench coat. Photo: © Rex Victoria Beckham pares back vibrant yellow with neutral accessories Photo: © Rex Blake Lively shines on in a spaghetti-strap midi with ribbon belt. Amal Clooney channels Greek goddess at Cannes 2016. Heidi Klum glammed it up in Atelier Versace and turquoise Lorraine Schwartz jewels at the amfAR gala in Cannes. Jennifer Lopez goes bold with a body con dress and matching overcoat. A metallic belt adds a modern touch to Kirsten Dunst's 1950s-style dress. A sunny strapless corset gown highlights Jessica Chastain's hourglass figure. With Trolls co-star Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick adds some major diamonds to her evening look. Maddie Ziegler goes back to the 1960s for her cute minidress look. Rumer Willis rocks the all-over-lace trend. A sweet powder blue lace overlay adds dimension to Sophia Bush's spring look. Solange Knowles looks like a sun ray herself in this edgy pleated creation. Elvis Presley's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, wore the shade in a tiered chiffon design. Diane Kruger's tiers and transparency makes for a light and breezy summer look. Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery wore a simple cap-sleeved style to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Charlotte Casiraghi is the picture of elegance in a golden toned brocade gown.