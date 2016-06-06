10 cool beach accessories you need for your holiday

by hellofashion.com /

a-beach-6a

You're guaranteed to stand out on the beach this summer with these super chic holiday accessories...

Elina Linardaki Penny Lane sandals, £138, matchesfashion.com

 

Read more about:
a-beach-2a

Eugenia Kim sequinned straw sunhat, £440, net-a-porter.co.uk

 

a-beach-10a

Heidi Klein Maya Bay espadrilles, £150, heidiklein.com

 

a-beach-3a

You Me and the Dream Drifter round patterned towel, £75, notonthehighstreet.com

 

a-beach-1a

Prymal Brisa Weave Pom Pom Hat, £95, veryexclusive.co.uk

 

a-beach-9a

Accessorize Rainbow zip purse, £6, accessorize.co.uk

 

a-beach-5a

Wildfox Gaudy sunglasses, £145, harveynichols.com


 

a-beach-7a

Claire's Cockatoo phone case, £12, claires.co.uk

 

a-beach-4a

Matalan large 'Reserved' beach towel, £7, matalan.co.uk

 

a-beach-8a

Claire's gold palm tree necklace, £5, claires.co.uk

 