10 cool beach accessories you need for your holiday by hellofashion.com / 06 June 2016 You're guaranteed to stand out on the beach this summer with these super chic holiday accessories...Elina Linardaki Penny Lane sandals, £138, matchesfashion.com Read more about: Fashion news Shopping Eugenia Kim sequinned straw sunhat, £440, net-a-porter.co.uk Heidi Klein Maya Bay espadrilles, £150, heidiklein.com You Me and the Dream Drifter round patterned towel, £75, notonthehighstreet.com Prymal Brisa Weave Pom Pom Hat, £95, veryexclusive.co.uk Accessorize Rainbow zip purse, £6, accessorize.co.uk Wildfox Gaudy sunglasses, £145, harveynichols.com Claire's Cockatoo phone case, £12, claires.co.uk Matalan large 'Reserved' beach towel, £7, matalan.co.uk Claire's gold palm tree necklace, £5, claires.co.uk