The Hills: Where are they now? by hellofashion.com / 03 June 2016 After Lauren Conrad's exciting news that she's teaming up with MTV again to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hills, we've taken a look at what the rest of the gang are up to these days... Read more about: Lauren Conrad Fashion News Lauren Conrad Since The Hills, LC has released nine books, ventured into fashion and launched her own beauty products. She married William Tell on 13 September 2014 in California. Photo: © Rex Heidi Montag Speidi is still going strong! The twosome have capitalised on their relationship, appearing on further reality TV shows together and spend a lot of time talking negatively about The Hills and Lauren. Photo: © Rex Audrina Partridge Audrina continued on the reality TV path for a while, but these days it's all about family. She and Corey Bohan got engaged in November last year, and a month later it was revealed they are expecting their first child – a baby girl. Photo: © Rex Whitney Port Like Lauren, Whitney has focused mainly on fashion since The Hills. She released a book, joined the judging panel for the eighth series of Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model – and she also married The City producer Tim Rosenman in 2015. Photo: © Rex Kristin Cavallari Kristen managed to land a few acting parts, but her biggest job since the show has been becoming mum to her three children. She and husband Jay Cutler are parents to sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor. Photo: © Rex Lo Bosworth Lo now runs a Revelry House, a brand "designed to serve the modern hostess". In 2013 she started attending The International Culinary Centre in New York City, where she studied Farm to Table Cuisine. Photo: © Rex Stephanie Pratt Spencer's little sister headed for the UK when The Hills finished – and ended up starring on Made in Chelsea! She had a brief romance with Spencer Matthews, and released a book last year in which she wrote about her teenage drug problems. Photo: © Rex Brody Jenner These days Brody is better known as the son of Caitlyn Jenner, and step-brother to Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He met blogger Kaitlynn Carter in 2014, and earlier this year they confirmed their engagement. Photo: © Rex