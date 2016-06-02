The best ever celebrity throwbacks pics! by hellofashion.com / 02 June 2016 How adorable are sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid in this throwback pic? One of the best celeb #tbts to date, in our opinion! Click through to see more celebrity throwback snaps... Read more about: Kim Kardashian Beyonce Rihanna Before starring in shark drama The Shallows, Blake Lively fancied herself as an extra in The Little Mermaid! Even celebrities have embarrassing photos in the archives... click through for our pick of the best. Forget your throwback to last weekend at the pub, Britney Spears reminisces over hang-outs with Leonardo DiCaprio. "You mean tonight boo boo? Club wise?" Photo: © Instagram Back were' it all began... Beyonce and Jay Z on the set of the Crazy in Love video in 2002! Photo: © Instagram Oh. Em. Gee. Even Kim K and Nicole Richie went through that awkward teenage phase. Photo: © Instagram Can you guess which of the Hadid sisters this is? It's Gigi! Photo: © Instagram So Rita Ora has always been a stunner, then? Photo: © Instagram How young does Rihanna look in this throwback with her grandmother? Photo: © Instagram If you're struggling to guess who this is, look at the eyes. It's Katy Perry! Photo: © Instagram No this isn't an early Spice Girls publicity shot. Look a bit closer at VB... it's Kim Kardashian! Photo: © Instagram This photo of Kris Jenner with all of her children is pure gold. Photo: © Instagram This photo makes us sad. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale look so happy here. Photo: © Instagram