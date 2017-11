Back in 1954, Christian Dior was invited by the then-Duchess of Malborough to show his latest couture offering at Blenheim Palace.

The designer took more than 100 pieces from his winter collection to the stately home in Oxfordshire, which is the principal residence of the Duke of Malborough, and showed them to a group of around 1,500 women – including Princess Margaret (pictured).

Photo: © Getty Images