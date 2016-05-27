Celebrity style file: Best dressed of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Alexa Chung

Stylish and classic at British Vogue Centenary Gala Dinner. 23 May 2016, London.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:

Anne Hathaway

At the film premiere for Alice Through The Looking Glass, Anne looked like she'd tumbled into Wonderland herself with her bright, beautiful midi dress. 23 May, Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Rex

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Dressed in Dion Lee, Cheryl looked totally chic in an LBD and over the knee leather boots while attending the British Vogue Centenary Gala Dinner. 23 May, London.

 Photo: © Rex

Fearne Cotton

Fearne looked smart and stunning in a black jumpsuit at the WGSN Futures Awards. 26 May, London.

 Photo: © Rex

Chanel Iman

Chanel dazzled in this floor length white gown at a Swarovski #BeBrilliant event. 24 May, New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel looked drop dead gorgeous in a full length low cut white gown while celebrating her birthday. 22 May, New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Karlie Kloss

Karlie looked effortlessly chic in this dark green dress with cut outs at the waist while attending a Swarovski #BeBrilliant event. 24 May, New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah once again that she is the Queen of high fashion with this unusual gown. We also LOVE her clutch bag! 23 May, New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Claire Danes

Claire embraced summer with this flowery midi gown while attending Showtime's Homeland TV series FYC panel and screening. 25 May, Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Rex

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star was on fire on the red carpet for her romantic movie, Me Before You, film premiere. 25 May, London

 Photo: © Rex

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund chose the perfect floral Erdem dress while visiting the Chelsea Flower Show. 23 May, London.

 Photo: © Rex

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe looked pretty in a black frilled skater dress while leaving Noho hotel. 23 May, New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Elle MacPherson

Elle's long suede brown jacket perfectly complemented her white flared trousers and heels. 26 May, London.

 Photo: © Rex

Taylor Schilling

Taylor proved that black is the new black with this stunning embroidered LBD as the star attended PaleyLive Presents: Orange is the New Black. 26 May, Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Rex

Arden Cho

The former Teen Wolf actress stole the show sitting front row at the Wolk Morais Collection 3 Fashion Show. 24 May, Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Rex