Celebrity style file: Best dressed of the week by hellofashion.com / 27 May 2016 Alexa Chung Stylish and classic at British Vogue Centenary Gala Dinner. 23 May 2016, London. Photo: © Rex Anne Hathaway At the film premiere for Alice Through The Looking Glass, Anne looked like she'd tumbled into Wonderland herself with her bright, beautiful midi dress. 23 May, Los Angeles. Photo: © Rex Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Dressed in Dion Lee, Cheryl looked totally chic in an LBD and over the knee leather boots while attending the British Vogue Centenary Gala Dinner. 23 May, London. Photo: © Rex Fearne Cotton Fearne looked smart and stunning in a black jumpsuit at the WGSN Futures Awards. 26 May, London. Photo: © Rex Chanel Iman Chanel dazzled in this floor length white gown at a Swarovski #BeBrilliant event. 24 May, New York. Photo: © Rex Naomi Campbell The supermodel looked drop dead gorgeous in a full length low cut white gown while celebrating her birthday. 22 May, New York. Photo: © Rex Karlie Kloss Karlie looked effortlessly chic in this dark green dress with cut outs at the waist while attending a Swarovski #BeBrilliant event. 24 May, New York. Photo: © Rex Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah once again that she is the Queen of high fashion with this unusual gown. We also LOVE her clutch bag! 23 May, New York. Photo: © Rex Claire Danes Claire embraced summer with this flowery midi gown while attending Showtime's Homeland TV series FYC panel and screening. 25 May, Los Angeles. Photo: © Rex Emilia Clarke The Game of Thrones star was on fire on the red carpet for her romantic movie, Me Before You, film premiere. 25 May, London Photo: © Rex Rosamund Pike Rosamund chose the perfect floral Erdem dress while visiting the Chelsea Flower Show. 23 May, London. Photo: © Rex Chloe Grace Moretz Chloe looked pretty in a black frilled skater dress while leaving Noho hotel. 23 May, New York. Photo: © Rex Elle MacPherson Elle's long suede brown jacket perfectly complemented her white flared trousers and heels. 26 May, London. Photo: © Rex Taylor Schilling Taylor proved that black is the new black with this stunning embroidered LBD as the star attended PaleyLive Presents: Orange is the New Black. 26 May, Los Angeles. Photo: © Rex Arden Cho The former Teen Wolf actress stole the show sitting front row at the Wolk Morais Collection 3 Fashion Show. 24 May, Los Angeles. Photo: © Rex