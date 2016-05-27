Gallery: the best royal style of the week

by hellofashion.com /

kate-middleton-green

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Princess-Beatrice2

Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Beatrice3

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Chelsea Flower Show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Beatrice

Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess-Eugenie1

Princess Eugenie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-marie

Princess Marie of Denmark.

 Photo: © PA

Princess-Eugenie

Princess Eugenie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-mary

Princess Mary of Denmark.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Letizia-of-Spain1

Queen Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Letizia-of-Spain

Princess Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Getty Images

queen-mathilde1

Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © PA

queen-mathilde

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima1

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © PA

Queen-Maxima3

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima2

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima4

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima5

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Maxima

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

queen-rania1

Queen Rania of Jordan.

 Photo: © PA

queen-rania

Queen Rania of Jordan.

 Photo: © PA

kate-middleton-garden-party1

The Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen-Rania4

Queen Rania and Queen Mathilde.

 Photo: © Getty Images