amfAR Gala 2016: All the best moments

by hellofashion.com /

Thursday evening saw the 23rd annual Cinema Against AIDS Gala take place – and the stars turned out in force! Here's all the best moments from the night…

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Katy Perry photobombed boyfriend Orlando Bloom in the best way.

 Photo: © Getty Images

"It wasn't me..."

 Photo: © Getty Images

Luckily Katy could scurry away to get ready for her show-stopping performance.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Model of the moment Bella Hadid wore possibly the sexiest tracksuit ever.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn shares a moment with designers Dean and Dan Caten.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The actual Village People performed for the stars.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Actress Uma Thurman and Italian businessman enjoy some PDA.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jourdan danced her way down the catwalk.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Followed by Doutzen Kroes...

 Photo: © Getty Images

And Karlie Kloss!

 Photo: © Getty Images

Adriana Lima posed up a storm with boyfriend Joe Thomas.

 Photo: © Getty Images