All the dazzling dresses from the amFar gala 2016

by hellofashion.com /

Some of the fashion world's biggest stars turned out in their most dazzling looks for the amFar gala in Cannes on Thursday night. We've rounded up our best-dressed...

Alessandra Ambrosio

 Photo: © Rex

Jourdan Dunn wearing Dsquared2.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Bella Hadid.

 Photo: © Rex

Irina Shayk.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lara Stone.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Adriana Lima.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Heidi Klum.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry.

 Photo: © Getty Images

