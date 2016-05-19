The hot 90s celebrity fashion trend to tap into now by hellofashion.com / 19 May 2016 Chokers have definitely made a fashion comeback. Dressed up or dressed down, celebrities have found a way to wear the necklace for any occasion. In fact, several are loving the trend so much that they are repeat offenders... Read more about: Fashion news Kim KArdashian Hot mama with a hot accessory! Chrissy Teigen pulled off an all gold choker during her appearance on Good Morning America. Taylor Swift's choker of choice for the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards was by Noudar and featured black diamonds. The mother of all chokers! Kim Kardashian sported her million dollar push present from husband Kanye West during a wedding in Miami. The mother of two couldn't resist and showed off her diamond encrusted Lorraine Schwartz choker to her millions of fans. Bling bling! Bella Hadid's diamond choker by de Grisogono jewelers made a lasting impression during her appearance at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Metallic moment! Vanessa Hudgens wore a Pluma Italia choker to the 2016 People's Choice Awards. Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Kendall Jenner's choker was dripping in diamonds thanks to Lorraine Schwartz during the White House Corespondents' Dinner. Blessed! Kourtney Kardashian took a non traditional approach with her choker during her at home photoshoot by adding a cross pendant. After party chic! Hailey Baldwin wore her choker to the Balmain Met Gala party. Dangerously sleek! Ariana Grande's choker matched perfectly with the silver on her gown during the Grammy Awards. Kim Kardashian's choker was layered and paired well with her all black ensemble during Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th birthday celebration. Photo ready! Jasmine Tookes' choker was the center of attention during her impromptu photo session. Layers of style! Rihanna pulled off not one, but two chokers (in two different styles) during her bash in NYC. A little print and a lot of style! Miranda Kerr's choker featured a large pendant, perfect for spicing up her outfit a little more. Taking a cue from good friend Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen added a small choker to her ensemble during one of her last pre-mommy date nights. Met Gala approved! Zoe Kravitz wore an Alexander Wang triangle buckle choker that went perfectly with her off the shoulder T by Alexander Wang Fall 2016 dress during a Met Gala after party. Festival vibes! Alessandra Ambrosio rocked her Taylor 14l gold beaded Morgan 'Juli' choker with some other cool neckwear during the Coachella music festival. Lily Aldridge proved that the choker is appropriate for any occasion, even at the beach and in a swimsuit. A small statement! Gigi Hadid's gold choker added the right touch to her layered necklace during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. Katy Perry's black velvet choker and necklace combo looked flawless with the singer's attire during the Creators Party Presented by Spotify. Taylor Swift deemed chokers "the new flower headbands" during Coachella. The pop star was seen wearing the DANNIJO Wren velvet choker laced with oxidized silver and Swarovski crystals during the music festival. Twinning chokers! Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching Velvet Cavier chokers during a fun selfie session Golden Goddess! Sofia Vergara's gold choker was an elegant touch to her pink dress during the Modern Family Emmy event.