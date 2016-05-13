All the best dresses from Cannes Film Festival 2016

Bella Hadid's red satin gown had the most daring of splits up to the top of her thigh.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational as usual in red.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Irina Shayk wore a figure-hugging black dress, with white fur detailing ending in a dramatic train.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio sparkled in silver, showing off her body through gorgeous diamond encrusted hoop detailing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kristen Stewart looked incredible in a sparkly mini-dress at the Personal Shopper premiere.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Blake Lively showed off her blossoming baby bump in a stunning blue gown.

 

Blake Lively.

 

Kendall Jenner.

 

Vanessa Paradis.

 

Marion Cotillard.

 

Blake Lively looked stunning in a light blue ball gown.

 Photo: © PA

Cheryl stole the show as she attend the Ma Loute Premiere.

 Photo: © PA

Amal Clooney stole the show in this pale lemon gown with a dramatic train.

 

Catriona Balfe looked incredible in her short, white laced dress.

 Photo: © PA

It was all eyes on Kendall Jenner at the Magnum party.

 

Cheryl rocked a funky 70s-style jumpsuit at the Chopard bash, turning up with boyfriend Liam Payne.

 

Eva Longoria showed off her enviable physique in a slinky black gown.

 

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling blush pink gown.

 Photo: © Rex

The model struck her signature pose.

 Photo: © Rex

Blake Lively was showing off her baby bump in a shimmering nude number.

 Photo: © Rex

The actress looked incredible in the tight-fitting number.

 Photo: © Rex

Naomi Watts looked stunning in a light blue gown as she waved to the crowds.

 Photo: © PA

Doutzen Kroes rocked a black cutout maxi gown that showed off her incredible physique.

 Photo: © Rex

Annual Cannes-goer Eva Longoria was white hot.

 Photo: © Rex

Jessica Chastain was lovely in lemon.

 Photo: © Rex

Julianne Moore.

 Photo: © Rex

Lily-Rose Depp looked stunning in a floor-length two-piece dress.

 Photo: © PA

Kristen Dunst.

 Photo: © Rex

Anna Kendrick.

 Photo: © Rex

Jessica Chastain opted for a nude sparkly number.

 

Kirsten Dunst.

 

Julia Roberts looked stunning as she hit the red carpet.

 

Riley Keough.

 

Kristen Stewart.

 

 

Pixie Lott.

 

Kirsten Dunst.

 

Salma Hayek.

 