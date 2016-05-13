All the best dresses from Cannes Film Festival 2016 by hellofashion.com / 13 May 2016 Bella Hadid's red satin gown had the most daring of splits up to the top of her thigh. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Cannes Fashion news Red carpet Celebrity style Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational as usual in red. Photo: © Getty Images Irina Shayk wore a figure-hugging black dress, with white fur detailing ending in a dramatic train. Photo: © Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio sparkled in silver, showing off her body through gorgeous diamond encrusted hoop detailing. Photo: © Getty Images Kristen Stewart looked incredible in a sparkly mini-dress at the Personal Shopper premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Blake Lively showed off her blossoming baby bump in a stunning blue gown. Blake Lively. Kendall Jenner. Vanessa Paradis. Marion Cotillard. Blake Lively looked stunning in a light blue ball gown. Photo: © PA Cheryl stole the show as she attend the Ma Loute Premiere. Photo: © PA Amal Clooney stole the show in this pale lemon gown with a dramatic train. Catriona Balfe looked incredible in her short, white laced dress. Photo: © PA It was all eyes on Kendall Jenner at the Magnum party. Cheryl rocked a funky 70s-style jumpsuit at the Chopard bash, turning up with boyfriend Liam Payne. Eva Longoria showed off her enviable physique in a slinky black gown. Bella Hadid looked stunning as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling blush pink gown. Photo: © Rex The model struck her signature pose. Photo: © Rex Blake Lively was showing off her baby bump in a shimmering nude number. Photo: © Rex The actress looked incredible in the tight-fitting number. Photo: © Rex Naomi Watts looked stunning in a light blue gown as she waved to the crowds. Photo: © PA Doutzen Kroes rocked a black cutout maxi gown that showed off her incredible physique. Photo: © Rex Annual Cannes-goer Eva Longoria was white hot. Photo: © Rex Jessica Chastain was lovely in lemon. Photo: © Rex Julianne Moore. Photo: © Rex Lily-Rose Depp looked stunning in a floor-length two-piece dress. Photo: © PA Kristen Dunst. Photo: © Rex Anna Kendrick. Photo: © Rex Jessica Chastain opted for a nude sparkly number. Kirsten Dunst. Julia Roberts looked stunning as she hit the red carpet. Riley Keough. Kristen Stewart. Pixie Lott. Kirsten Dunst. Salma Hayek.