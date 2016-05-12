You need these beauty products for a flawless selfie

No matter what we try, we always end up finding some sort of flaw in our Instagram selfies. Even if we have used a stippling brush to create that perfect airbrush effect, or applied layer upon layer of concealer until our make-up game is up there with the Kardashians, there's something about clicking on those Instagram filters which makes us feel so much more confident about sharing our look with the world. But it's time to put aside 'Amaro' and say goodbye to 'X-Pro II', because these brand new products aim to make your look so stunning that filters will be a thing of the past.

Using the latest, light-diffusing technology, these products aim to make your complexion 'blurry', creating a smooth surface which disguises anything and everything from fine lines to uneven textured skin. These products, which can be used before or after foundation, are total game changers! Here are our top five favourites.

 

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer, £28

The aim of the Smashbox Photo Finish Primer is to take away all of those visible pores by blurring them out of existence, leaving your foundation to look simply flawless. The primer also absorbs oil to keep your look flawless for longer, and is sweat and humidity-resistant. Time to stock up for summer anyone?!

RRP: £28.00

 

Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm, £23.50

Not only is this balm full of anti-aging benefits, it actually diffuses light with high-tech pigments to really give you that au-natural, just tumbled out of bed look. The beauty balm minimises and blurs pigments, redness and evens out skin tone, and is SPF 20 and will shield skin was sun damage as an added bonus!

 

YSL Touch Eclat Blur Primer, £29.50

Not only does this primer soften the look of your skin while feeling light on the skin, it also makes your make-up last longer while illuminating your look! Need we say more?

 

Givenchy Teint Couture Balm, £30

The 'Light & Blur' complex of this Givenchy primer erases imperfections, leaving the skin full of its natural radiance. To make this foundation MORE perfect, it can last up to 12 hours! Sign us up.

 

L'Oreal Paris Rivitalift Miracle Blur, 30ml for £6.45

As a skin smoother, this make-up moisturiser works best when applied over foundation, immediately improving the texture of your skin. Who needs Photoshop?!

 