You need these beauty products for a flawless selfie

No matter what we try, we always end up finding some sort of flaw in our Instagram selfies. Even if we have used a stippling brush to create that perfect airbrush effect, or applied layer upon layer of concealer until our make-up game is up there with the Kardashians, there's something about clicking on those Instagram filters which makes us feel so much more confident about sharing our look with the world. But it's time to put aside 'Amaro' and say goodbye to 'X-Pro II', because these brand new products aim to make your look so stunning that filters will be a thing of the past.



Using the latest, light-diffusing technology, these products aim to make your complexion 'blurry', creating a smooth surface which disguises anything and everything from fine lines to uneven textured skin. These products, which can be used before or after foundation, are total game changers! Here are our top five favourites.