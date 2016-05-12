All the best dresses from Cannes Film Festival 2016

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling blush pink gown.

 Photo: © Rex

The model struck her signature pose.

 Photo: © Rex

Blake Lively was showing off her baby bump in a shimmering nude number.

 Photo: © Rex

The actress looked incredible in the tight-fitting number.

 Photo: © Rex

Doutzen Kroes rocked a black cutout maxi gown that showed off her incredible physique.

 Photo: © Rex

Annual Cannes-goer Eva Longoria was white hot.

 Photo: © Rex

Jessica Chastain was lovely in lemon.

 Photo: © Rex

Julianne Moore.

 Photo: © Rex

Kristen Dunst.

 Photo: © Rex

Anna Kendrick.

 Photo: © Rex