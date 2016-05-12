All the best dresses from Cannes Film Festival 2016 by hellofashion.com / 12 May 2016 Bella Hadid looked stunning as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling blush pink gown. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Cannes Fashion news Red carpet Celebrity style The model struck her signature pose. Photo: © Rex Blake Lively was showing off her baby bump in a shimmering nude number. Photo: © Rex The actress looked incredible in the tight-fitting number. Photo: © Rex Doutzen Kroes rocked a black cutout maxi gown that showed off her incredible physique. Photo: © Rex Annual Cannes-goer Eva Longoria was white hot. Photo: © Rex Jessica Chastain was lovely in lemon. Photo: © Rex Julianne Moore. Photo: © Rex Kristen Dunst. Photo: © Rex Anna Kendrick. Photo: © Rex