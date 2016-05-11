The best ever dresses from Cannes Film Festival

Ahead of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, we are taking a look back at show-stopping red carpet looks from over the years. From Blake Lively to Princess Diana, relive some of the starry event's most glamorous moments...

 

Naomi Watts, 2015

 

Kendall Jenner, 2015

 

Jourdan Dunn, 2015

 

Julianne Moore, 2015

 

Lupita Nyong'o, 2015

 

Karlie Kloss, 2015

 

Charlotte Casiraghi, 2015

 

Diane Kruger, 2015

 

Charlize Theron, 2015

 

Nicole Kidman, 2014

 

Jessica Chastain, 2014

 

Freida Pinto, 2014

 

Jane Fonda, 2014

 

Blake Lively, 2014

 

Cate Blanchett, 2014

 

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, 2014

 

Freida Pinto, 2014

 

Cara Delevingne, 2013

 

Eva Longoria, 2012

 

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, 2009

 

Angelina Jolie, 2007

 

Nicole Kidman, 2001

 

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston, 2004

 

Madonna, 1991

 

Princess Diana, 1987

 

Catherine Deneuve, 1966

 

Sophia Loren, 1964

 

Jean Pierre Aumont & Grace Kelly, 1955

 

Sophia Loren, 1954

 