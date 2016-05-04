The best swim and beach wear from the high street by hellofashion.com / 04 May 2016 Topshop Take off the shoulder onto the beach with this eyelet two-piece. Shop here. Read more about: Fashion News Rochelle Humes for Very This beautiful blue bikini is so glam it'll have you feeling A-list as you relax around the pool. Shop here. New Look Make like Beyoncé and use this cool watermelon clutch as your beach bag this year. Shop here. River Island You might be on a beach/by a pool, but you can't let your accessories game slide. Glam things up with a simple cuff. Shop here. J by Jasper Conran for Debenhams Sometimes you have to cover-up, but do so in style in vibrant orange. Shop here. River Island Keep cool in every way with this leather-look cap. Shop here. River Island Forget about the tan lines for one day and imagine how great you'll look in this. Shop here. Chasing Summer Give in to your wild side with this gorgeous jewelled set. Shop here. Topshop Head from beach to pool party by adding this gold collar necklace to your look. Shop here. Accessorize Break the mould with these clear sunglasses. Shop here. Topshop This mesh maxi is perfect for slipping on to go from beach to beach bar. Shop here. Boux Avenue This colour is to die for - simple but oh so chic! Shop here. South Beach Show off and enhance your deep bronze tan in white. Shop here. River Island Add a pair of sparkly drop earrings to your poolside look to bring the glamour. Shop here. River Island If you feel on show after getting out of the pool, throw on this gorgeous sarong. Shop here. Butterfly by Matthew Williamson for Debenhams Make a statement even if you choose to cover up. Shop here. House of CB This dreamy two-piece is called Haiti Sunset, and it's easy to see why. Shop here. Accessorize These adorable pineapple earrings are perfect for the beach. Shop here. New Look You'll feel like an actual mermaid with this gorgeous silver shell clutch. Shop here. Look Again Smarten up your look with a chic trilby hat. Shop here. Topshop These sunnies are perfect for checking out the potential around the pool... Shop here.