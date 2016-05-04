Chanel stages fashion show in Cuban capital Havana

by hellofashion.com /

This week Chanel staged its latest resort show in the Cuban captial city of Havana.

 Photo: © Getty Images

It's the city's first international fashion show since the 1959 communist revolution.

 Photo: © Rex

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld says the latest collection was inspired by Cuba's "cultural richness".

 Photo: © Rex

Supermodel Gisele brought the glamour.

 Photo: © Rex

Local residents were only able to watch from afar, as VIP guests including Vin Diesel arrived.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Actress Tilda Swinton was also there, looking very chic.

 Photo: © Rex

Vibrant-coloured cars lined the streets of Havana.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alice Dellal kicked back on a car and looked amazing as she fanned herself.

 Photo: © Rex