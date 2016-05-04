Chanel stages fashion show in Cuban capital Havana by hellofashion.com / 04 May 2016 This week Chanel staged its latest resort show in the Cuban captial city of Havana. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Chanel Karl Lagerfeld Gisele Bundchen It's the city's first international fashion show since the 1959 communist revolution. Photo: © Rex Creative director Karl Lagerfeld says the latest collection was inspired by Cuba's "cultural richness". Photo: © Rex Supermodel Gisele brought the glamour. Photo: © Rex Local residents were only able to watch from afar, as VIP guests including Vin Diesel arrived. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Tilda Swinton was also there, looking very chic. Photo: © Rex Vibrant-coloured cars lined the streets of Havana. Photo: © Getty Images Alice Dellal kicked back on a car and looked amazing as she fanned herself. Photo: © Rex