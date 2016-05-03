Met Gala 2016: How the stars prep for fashion's biggest night of the year by hellofashion.com / 03 May 2016 The Met Gala is finally here! Before the celebrities show off all of the glitz and glam on the red carpet, here is a look at their prep for fashion's biggest night... Read more about: Fashion news Met Gala Karolina Kurkova got a jumpstart on her Met Gala prep with early morning coffee, curlers and a face mask. No peeking! Kim Kardashian had all hands on deck during her Met Gala prep, even husband Kanye West. Nailed it! Mindy Kallng treated fans to a sneak peak of her nails and Tory Burch dress. Doutzen Kroes had some fun with her pre Met Gala breakfast. Amy Schumer got in the mood for the Met Gala with a snack and a walk around NYC. It's all in the hair! Doutzen Kroes gave fans a sneak peek at her Met Gala hair art. Adriana Lima's Met Gala prep involved one final workout before slipping into her attire for the evening. Breakfast of champions! Kate Hudson started her pre Met Gala prep off with a well-balanced breakfast. Freida Pinto enjoyed the calm before the Met Gala storm with a manicure. Lily Aldrige soaked in a salt bath at Aire Ancient Baths. Riley Keough's pre Met Gala life includes a face mask in bed and a snuggly friend. Dylan Penn wrote on Instagram that tonight will be her first Met Ball.