Craig David parties with Samuel L Jackson at charity gala

Craig David joined forces with Samuel L Jackson over the weekend for a very good cause. The music star, who has recently made a comeback, spent an evening with the actor as they raised money for the One For The Boys charity at a gala sponsored by Fiat.



Craig, 35, looked handsome as he hit the red carpet with Samuel, 67, who looked cool in sneakers and camouflage joggers.

FIAT partnered with One For The Boys, a cancer awareness campaign aimed specifically at men, to help the great British public feel more comfortable talking about the taboo subject of cancer, encouraging people to get involved using the hashtag #Driving Conversations. For more info, see here.