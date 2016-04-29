Royal style

by hellofashion.com /

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Queen Maxima.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima.

 Photo: © Rex

Tatiana Santo Domingo.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Silvia.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Mathilde.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Mathilde.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Queen Sonja.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Silvia.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia.

 Photo: © Getty Images