Lulu Guinness launches 'Modern Day Icons' campaign

Leoni Kibbey (Philanthropic)

Alongside her career as an actress and casting director, Leoni created the St Albans Film Festival and still lends her time to charity work.

 Photo: © Twitter

Diana Chire (Artistic)

She's a video artist and curator, and set up a female only art show outside Frieze.

 Photo: © Instagram

Jenny Quintero & Lucy Brown (Entrepreneurial)

These women are the co-owners and founders of Jar Kitchen.

 

Vanessa McKeown (Humour)

Vanessa makes hilarious and entertaining images from food.

 Photo: © Instagram

Sister Magazine (Originality)

This magazine is self-published by two friends, and is a hot-right-now creative zine for women.

 Photo: © Instagram