Lulu Guinness launches 'Modern Day Icons' campaign by hellofashion.com / 19 April 2016 Leoni Kibbey (Philanthropic) Alongside her career as an actress and casting director, Leoni created the St Albans Film Festival and still lends her time to charity work. Photo: © Twitter Read more about: Fashion News Diana Chire (Artistic) She's a video artist and curator, and set up a female only art show outside Frieze. Photo: © Instagram Jenny Quintero & Lucy Brown (Entrepreneurial) These women are the co-owners and founders of Jar Kitchen. Vanessa McKeown (Humour) Vanessa makes hilarious and entertaining images from food. Photo: © Instagram Sister Magazine (Originality) This magazine is self-published by two friends, and is a hot-right-now creative zine for women. Photo: © Instagram