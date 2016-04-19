GALLERY: Celeste Barber's funniest celebrity Instagram recreations by hellofashion.com / 19 April 2016 Celeste Barber has become known for her hilarious recreations of celebrity Instagram snaps - these are our favourites! Victoria Beckham Posh Spice raised eyebrows with this snap, and Celeste was quick to pose for her own version. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Fashion News Calum Best Somebody should tell Celeste that licking her man on the cheek won't turn him into the gorgeous Calum... Photo: © Instagram Kendall Jenner Making us realise how ridiculous Kendall actually looks in this picture. Photo: © Instagram Selena Gomez Selena has iced coffee, Celeste has wine. With three straws. She's our kind of girl. Photo: © Instagram Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim and Kanye often engage in extreme PDA on social media, and Celeste is right behind them. Photo: © Instagram Kim Kardashian Kim appears on Celeste's feed quite a lot, and the comedian had her say on the internet-breaking selfie posted earlier this year. Photo: © Instagram Justin Bieber "I hope you like the cake so much you lick the knife" Photo: © Instagram Rihanna Pointing out that only Rihanna can make shaving look glamorous. Photo: © Instagram Beyonce It's only after seeing Celeste's take that we questioned WHY Bey decided to pose with a chicken... Photo: © Instagram Miranda Kerr Nights out: expectation vs reality. Photo: © Instagram