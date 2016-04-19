GALLERY: Celeste Barber's funniest celebrity Instagram recreations

Celeste Barber has become known for her hilarious recreations of celebrity Instagram snaps - these are our favourites!

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice raised eyebrows with this snap, and Celeste was quick to pose for her own version.

Calum Best

Somebody should tell Celeste that licking her man on the cheek won't turn him into the gorgeous Calum...

Kendall Jenner

Making us realise how ridiculous Kendall actually looks in this picture.

Selena Gomez

Selena has iced coffee, Celeste has wine. With three straws. She's our kind of girl.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim and Kanye often engage in extreme PDA on social media, and Celeste is right behind them.

Kim Kardashian

Kim appears on Celeste's feed quite a lot, and the comedian had her say on the internet-breaking selfie posted earlier this year.

Justin Bieber

"I hope you like the cake so much you lick the knife"

Rihanna

Pointing out that only Rihanna can make shaving look glamorous.

Beyonce

It's only after seeing Celeste's take that we questioned WHY Bey decided to pose with a chicken...

Miranda Kerr

Nights out: expectation vs reality.

