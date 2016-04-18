GALLERY: Kylie Jenner's Coachella 2016 diary by hellofashion.com / 18 April 2016 It might be a music festival, but Kylie Jenner turned Coachella into a seriously stylish fashion show. Check out her diary. Kylie showed off gorgeous rainbow hair for the festival. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Kylie Jenner Fashion News Flashing the flesh, the teen opted for a cool two-piece on day one. Photo: © Instagram Selfie or it didn't happen. Photo: © Instagram Her crazy hair sent fans into a frenzy. Photo: © Instagram Even Kylie Jenner turns to McDonalds to get her through a festival. Photo: © Instagram Proving she's her boyfriend's biggest fan. Photo: © Instagram We LOVE this look! Photo: © Instagram It's a hard life for a Kardashian/Jenner, isn't it? Photo: © Instagram Hanging out with Tyga. Photo: © Instagram