Barbie the Icon: Exhibition turns Duchess Kate, Marilyn Monroe, Cher and more into famous doll

An exhibition at Vittoriano Museum in Rome is celebrating Barbie: The Icon with dolls inspired by some of the world's biggest stars past and present.

Audrey Hepburn in her iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's outfit.

 Photo: © Rex

Superstar Cher from the If I Could Turn Back Time music video.

 Photo: © Rex

Grace Kelly in a stunning floaty purple gown.

 Photo: © Rex

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

 Photo: © Rex

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day five years ago.

 

Marilyn Monroe's iconic moment in The Seven Year Itch.

 Photo: © Rex

Sandy from Grease, played by Olivia Newton-John.

 Photo: © Rex

British monarch Queen Elizabeth I.

 Photo: © Rex

Gone with the Wind's Scarlett O'Hara.

 Photo: © Rex

Even superheros Wonder Woman and Catwoman made the cut.

 Photo: © Rex