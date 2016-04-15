Barbie the Icon: Exhibition turns Duchess Kate, Marilyn Monroe, Cher and more into famous doll by hellofashion.com / 15 April 2016 An exhibition at Vittoriano Museum in Rome is celebrating Barbie: The Icon with dolls inspired by some of the world's biggest stars past and present. Audrey Hepburn in her iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's outfit. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Fashion News Superstar Cher from the If I Could Turn Back Time music video. Photo: © Rex Grace Kelly in a stunning floaty purple gown. Photo: © Rex Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: © Rex The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day five years ago. Marilyn Monroe's iconic moment in The Seven Year Itch. Photo: © Rex Sandy from Grease, played by Olivia Newton-John. Photo: © Rex British monarch Queen Elizabeth I. Photo: © Rex Gone with the Wind's Scarlett O'Hara. Photo: © Rex Even superheros Wonder Woman and Catwoman made the cut. Photo: © Rex