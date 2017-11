The second day saw Kate sporting an elegant cream, wool crepe dress by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead.

Originally on sale for £1760, the dress features a collar and chest pocket detailing. The silhouette, with a fitted bodice and full sweeping skirt, is one that the Duchess is known to favour, and on this occasion she completed her look with a pair of Rupert Sanderson heels and a Mulberry England Bayswater clutch bag.