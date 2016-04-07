From Ciara to Alicia Keys: a how-to-guide to document your holiday on Instagram like a celebrity by hellofashion.com / 07 April 2016 Get physical Why not break the routine of lying around the beach by engaging in fun, physical activities with your partner like Ciara and Russell Wilson's fishing trip. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Fashion News Take in the sunset Who needs the Sierra and Valencia Instagram filters when you can catch the perfect lighting at sunset. Ben Hanisch snapped a photo of his love Amy Schumer during vacation at the beach. Photo: © Instagram Selfie or it didn't happen Victoria and David Beckham know how it's done. The gorgeous couple commemorated the soccer player's 40th birthday in Morocco with of course, an effortlessly cool selfie. Photo: © Instagram Go yachting Sometimes you have to indulge while on vacation, like shelling out a few extra dollars to rent a yacht. Beyonce and Jay Z were the picture of luxury during their European getaway. Photo: © Instagram Seek adventures Why not do something that scares you and live a little while traveling to new places, like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in India. Photo: © Instagram Smile - and look sultry Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber caught some rays during their holiday in the Bahamas. Photo: © Instagram Get silly The best part about going on vacation is that no one knows you, so feel free to get as wild and silly as you want without having friends judge you, right Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson? Photo: © Instagram Indulge Unless yours names are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, then a vacation is no time to watch your diet. John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen feasted on not one but multiple pizzas, while holidaying in Italy. Photo: © Instagram Relax Everyone needs a little r&r! Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka may very well be the kings of relaxation, as they rested on a tropical islands in bathrobes with a glass of champagne on hand. Photo: © Instagram Look fabulous Can you say effortlessly cool? Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz nailed looking fierce and fabulous (on a rock nonetheless) during a tropical getaway. Photo: © Instagram