Lupita Nyong'o looks amazing; makes us want to revisit all her past style hits by hellofashion.com / 05 April 2016 Lupita Nyong'o looked so cool when she stepped out at the Jungle Book premiere on Tuesday. So cool, in fact, that she inspired us to revisit all of the Oscar winner's previous stylish looks... Read more about: Lupita Nyong'o It's no secret that Lupita is one of Hollywood's leading fashion It Girls. January 2016: Talk about sleek and sophisticated! Lupita looks stunning in this form-fitting dress. December 2015: Lupita stunned at the European premiere for Star Wars. The beaded skirt is sci-fi fabulous, as is her bold blue lipstick. October 2015: Lupita stunned in Dior during the opening night of her new play Eclipsed in New York City September 2015: During the 2016 Hugo Boss presentation, Lupita added her own statement to one of the designer's ensembles with a black and red floral headband. July 2015: Haute Couture in Dior! Lupita was adorable as well as fashion-forward in a red minidress at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris. May 2015: Gucci with extra flare! Lupita had fun with her "grasshopper green" Gucci dress at the Cannes Film Festival. February 2015: Lupita's luxe look for the 87th Academy Awards was a custom Calvin Klein Collection pearl and ivory beaded dress. February 2014: Dior girl! Lupita stunned in a sleek green gown by the designer, during the British Academy film awards in London. March 2014: A blue princess! Lupita was a vision in Prada during the Academy Awards, where she took home her first Oscar. January 2014: Ralph Lauren to save the day! Lupita was fierce in her Ralph Lauren cape dress that earned her plenty of her 'best dressed' honors at the 2014 Golden Globes.