Zara: Top pics of the week by hellofashion.com / 01 April 2016 Beat the unpredictable April showers with this sheer raincoat. £39.99, shop here. Read more about: Zara Fashion News We love this dusty pink dress - it's perfect for lazy weekends! £49.99, shop here. Make these gold sandals a staple in your spring/summer wardrobe. £29.99, shop here. Multi-purpose white sequin dress; what's not to love? £39.99, shop here. Team this cropped jumpsuit with the gold sandals for instant spring chic. £39.99, shop here. Kimonos are here to stay, and this one is the perfect cover up while the nights are still chilly. £49.99, shop here. The fringe detailing makes this suede shoulder bag even more adorable. £39.99, shop here.