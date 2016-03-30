Rio Olympics 2016: The opening ceremony Games uniforms

The Australian athletes will be wearing 'retro stripes' in mint and white when the 2016 Olympic Games kick off in Rio.

Sportscraft designed the Australian uniform for the seventh year in a row.

Inspiration for the colourful uniform comes from Rio itself, team Chef de Mission Katy Chiller explained.

She said: "Our athletes have trained for years, for decades, to earn the right to have that blazer and it's a blazer they will keep, they'll treasure for the rest of their lives."

Katy continued: "Rio is going to be a colourful games, a vibrant games, and our uniform will look right in place there."

