Rio Olympics 2016: The opening ceremony Games uniforms by hellofashion.com / 30 March 2016 The Australian athletes will be wearing 'retro stripes' in mint and white when the 2016 Olympic Games kick off in Rio. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Rio 2016 Olympics Sportscraft designed the Australian uniform for the seventh year in a row. Photo: © Getty Images Inspiration for the colourful uniform comes from Rio itself, team Chef de Mission Katy Chiller explained. Photo: © Getty Images She said: "Our athletes have trained for years, for decades, to earn the right to have that blazer and it's a blazer they will keep, they'll treasure for the rest of their lives." Photo: © Getty Images Katy continued: "Rio is going to be a colourful games, a vibrant games, and our uniform will look right in place there." Photo: © Getty Images