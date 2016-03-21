Our top fashion picks of the week by hellofashion.com / 21 March 2016 Chelsea Boots in Tan by Fairfax & Favor, £185 available at fairfaxandfavor.com Read more about: Shopping Faux fur scarf by Izaak Azanei, £180 available at IzaakAzanei.com OK so not technically fashion, but we love the new denim line of nail varnishes Topshop Beauty designed to match their jean range - you have to see the rest! £6, available at Topshop. Kate Spade Metro "Eat Cake For Breakfast" watch, £179, Watch Station International at House of Fraser Ultimo Erica bralette, £18. Topshop Monica Block Heel Sandals, £29. H&M lace dress, £49.99 H&M fringed blouse, £19.99. River Island faux suede jacket, £60.