Our top fashion picks of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Chelsea Boots in Tan by Fairfax & Favor, £185 available at fairfaxandfavor.com

 

Read more about:

Faux fur scarf by Izaak Azanei, £180 available at IzaakAzanei.com

 

OK so not technically fashion, but we love the new denim line of nail varnishes Topshop Beauty designed to match their jean range - you have to see the rest!

£6, available at Topshop.

 

Kate Spade Metro "Eat Cake For Breakfast" watch, £179, Watch Station International at House of Fraser

 

Ultimo Erica bralette, £18.

 

Topshop Monica Block Heel Sandals, £29.

 

H&M lace dress, £49.99

 

H&M fringed blouse, £19.99.

 

River Island faux suede jacket, £60.

 