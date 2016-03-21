Gigi Hadid is a vision in white at star-studded fashion bash by hellofashion.com / 21 March 2016 A slew of celebrities stepped out for the LA Fashion Awards on Sunday night. But Gigi Hadid stole the show, turning heads as she arrived in a stunning semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown. Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style The star was showing off a new make-up look, rocking earthy tones and brown lipstick. Posing up with her glamorous mum Yolanda Foster. Gigi's sister Bella took home the Model of the Year award from the night. Bella was accompanied by her musician boyfriend The Weeknd. Jennifer Lopez wowed in an all white Ermanno Scervino dress. Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber looked stunning in a Grecian-style, black cutout gown. Kate Hudson offset her monochrome look with a splash of red lipstick. Karrueche Tran. Lady Gaga. Nicole Richie. Olivia Culpo. Pamela Anderson. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio looking typically stunning.