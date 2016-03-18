The best royal style of the week

Kate Middleton

Portsmouth, 20 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Oxfordshire, 19 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Spain, 18 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Bruges, 19 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Rotterdam, 20 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan

Bruges, 19 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

London, 18 May.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

 Photo: © Getty Images

Letizia, Queen Concort of Spain

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan

Looking smart and chic as she visited Al Khansa's Secondary School for Girls. 19 April, Amman.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

She opted for a gorgeous printed dress while giving a talk. 20 April, Amsterdam.

 Photo: © Rex

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked radiant in white as she and the Duke of Cambride ended their royal tour. 16 April, Bhutan.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Sofia

The former Queen of Spain sparkled in gold at a gala. 20 April, London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Joined by King Philippe, she added a pop of colour to the look with her tangerine accessories. 21 April, Ghent.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letiza of Spain

Showing off her slender figure in a cute dress and nude heels. 21 April, Bilbao.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty at her 90th birthday celebrations, looking pretty in spring Green. 21 April, Windsor.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain with her husband King Felipe.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Rex

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with her husband Prince Frederik.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Marie of Denmark with her husband Prince Joachim.

 Photo: © Rex

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © PA

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain with her husband King Felipe.

 Photo: © Rex

Zara Tindall.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © Rex